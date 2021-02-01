GAMB (GMB) 1-Day Volume Hits $142,637.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 63.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 174.1% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $142,637.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00050920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.83 or 0.04315062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

