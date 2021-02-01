GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 108.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $163,889.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 196.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049994 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.73 or 0.04491414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019950 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.