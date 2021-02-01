GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $186,796.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00399077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,993,539 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

