Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.