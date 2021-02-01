GAPS Price Tops $0.45 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,769.43 or 1.00318330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00034143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.