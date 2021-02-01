Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $412,777.80 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 172.3% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $412,777.80 and $228.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,998,056 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

