Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Garmin in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.70 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.86 on Monday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

