Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.97

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 29749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gatos Silver stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

