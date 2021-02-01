Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT.TO) (TSE:GZT) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT.TO) (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.66. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.

About Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT.TO) (TSE:GZT)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.