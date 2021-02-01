GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92). 420,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 899,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.20 ($1.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £667.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

In other news, insider Marlene Wood acquired 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

