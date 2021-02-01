Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

GBERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $61.47 on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

