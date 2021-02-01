Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $423,175.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.