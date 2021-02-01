General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,398,666 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

