General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,690 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 756,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,758,461. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

