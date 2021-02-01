General Finance (GFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect General Finance to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. General Finance has set its FY 2021

General Finance has set its FY 2021 Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, analysts expect General Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $83,024.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,550.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

