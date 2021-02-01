General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GMOLQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

