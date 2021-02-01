General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GMOLQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51.
General Moly Company Profile
