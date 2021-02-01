Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.88. 298,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

