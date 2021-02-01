Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 5.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.38. 241,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 542,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.
