Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 5.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.38. 241,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 542,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 155,060 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 153,045 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Genetron by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

