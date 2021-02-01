Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 8.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $4.84. 3,246,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,613,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of -0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

