Gentarium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Gentarium has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $73,642.98 and $18.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00265022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037808 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,073,357 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars.

