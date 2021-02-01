Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Gentex stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.