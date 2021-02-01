Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.75. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.