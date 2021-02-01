Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,000.00

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and last traded at GBX 4,982 ($65.09), with a volume of 19980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,926 ($64.36).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,323.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,950.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

About Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

