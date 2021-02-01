Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 8.8%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.09. 8,778,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 9,372,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Genworth Financial by 303.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 754,862 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 747,693 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

