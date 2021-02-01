GeoDB Market Cap Reaches $5.62 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. GeoDB has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $43,196.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

