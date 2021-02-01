Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 9.2% Higher

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.09. 22,865,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 49,305,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

