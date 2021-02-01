Gifto (GTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.19 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Gifto has a total market cap of $27.26 million and approximately $44.19 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.