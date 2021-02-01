Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $81.08. 19,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.