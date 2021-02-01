Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

