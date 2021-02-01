Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $466,000.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.