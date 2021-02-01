Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of MILN stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.