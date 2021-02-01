Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.85.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.