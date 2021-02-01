GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,579.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $30,579.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,761.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.79 or 0.03929894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00386464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.01219080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00525961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00417282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00255315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00021999 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

