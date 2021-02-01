GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $37,840.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,880.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.64 or 0.04072044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00397520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.15 or 0.01222376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.46 or 0.00526738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00428887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022171 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.