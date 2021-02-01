GMB (GMB) One Day Volume Tops $24,069.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMB has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $24,069.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMB has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

