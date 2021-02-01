Gnosis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395,657.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $171.63 million and $395,657.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $114.07 or 0.00339154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.