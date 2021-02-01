GoChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. GoChain has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00090436 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,120,019,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,019,620 tokens. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

