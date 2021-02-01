Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

GOGO opened at $13.40 on Monday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 130.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

