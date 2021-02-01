Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOGO. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.