GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.88

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 421139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGD shares. Pi Financial raised their price target on GoGold Resources from C$2.20 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GoGold Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$756.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

