GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,752 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $13.31 on Monday. GoHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

