Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $10,582.46 and $1,771.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

