Goldcoin Price Up 3.6% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $8,789.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00387898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

