Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Trading Up 53.8%

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)’s share price was up 53.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 197,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 122,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of C$207.57 million and a PE ratio of -39.74.

About Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

