Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Up 5.4%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 2,462,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,768,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.