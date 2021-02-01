Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.