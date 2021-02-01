Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
