Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,003 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

