GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $550,697.53 and $4,263.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.