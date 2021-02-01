Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,548 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 11.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,589. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.