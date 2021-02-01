Golem (GLM) Achieves Market Cap of $119.40 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $119.40 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

