Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

